Training Today for Apple Watch helps coach you on workout intensity and rest days

A neat new Apple Watch app has landed in the App Store today to let you know how your body is responding to exercise, help prevent injury from overtraining, and when the optimal time is to train.

Training Today is first and foremost an independent Apple Watch app but there is a companion iPhone app to check out your current recovery score and learn more about how it works.

Training Today uses the heart rate variability (HRV) data that Apple Watch measures along with a special calculation to create your Readiness To Train (RTT) score that ranges from 1-10. Along with the RTT score, the app gives cues like “You are ready for peak performance,” “You can push hard,” “Keep it a little easier,” and “Give your body some time to recover.”

With the way that Training Today calculates your RTT score with the HRV metric, the developer notes that one of the best times to “get measurements like this is overnight, so if possible wear your Apple Watch while sleeping…”

Developed with British Triathlon Coaches and tested on athletes of varying ability, we have taken a holistic view of your life by using the advanced capabilities of Apple Watch to monitor your health 24hrs a day and process that data to create a simple accurate readiness to train (RTT) score to help you reach your training goal.

The app also features rich Apple Watch complications and the option to fine-tune the recommendations with smoothing and intensity settings.

Training Today is a free app from the App Store and is also ad-free.

I’ve been feeling low-energy today and Training Today recommended I take it easy to recover. That’s nice to see since I would naturally default to wanting to workout hard right now to compensate but it’s really helpful to see that my body is asking for rest.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: