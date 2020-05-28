One unsubstantiated rumor about Apple’s 2020 phones is that we might see a navy blue iPhone 12, possibly replacing the midnight green option available for the iPhone 11 Pro …

ConceptsiPhone has put together a dummy promo video for the device, showing how it might look in a deep blue.

The answer seems to be: rather good! You can see more in the video below.

Apple has lately used color as one of the visual distinctions between the base and Pro models. The iPhone 11 Pro is available in space gray, silver, gold or midnight green, while the base model iPhone 11 is sold in a choice of white, black, mint green, yellow, purple, or (Product)Red.

It’s not yet known what color options will be available for the iPhone 12 lineup, but there has been a suggestion that a navy blue color might be available for the iPhone 12 Pro, with one suggestion that this would replace midnight green.

What do you think of the navy blue iPhone 12 Pro render seen here? Given a choice between that and midnight green, which would you choose? Or is there a different color you’d like to see added to the Pro line-up? Please take our poll, and share your thoughts in the comments.

