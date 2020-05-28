Philips Hue Play Sync Box adds Siri integration for syncing smart lights with your home theater

Signify has announced an update for its Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box today that adds support for voice control with Siri, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa. There’s also now support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision content, and infrared remote control.

For those unfamiliar, the Philips Hue Sync Box features four HDMI inputs. You can connect your media devices to your Hue setup, which will allow your smart lights to respond to and reflect the content you’re watching or listening to.

With today’s update, you can now use Siri, Alexa, or Assistant to set the scene using the Philips Hue Play Sync Box. Through an update to the Hue Sync application, you can simply say “Hey Siri, start syncing my lights,” and the Philips Hue Play Sync Box will start matching the content you’re watching on TV.

Siri support also extends to controlling the Sync Box, such as switching from audio to gaming or video mode, switching HDMI channels, and powering it on and off.

You can also now use your standard infrared TRV remote to control the Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box:

In addition, the Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box is now able to respond to your standard infrared TV remote control or the Harmony universal remote. Configure your sync box to respond to any button on your remote control via the Hue Sync mobile app, and you are ready to go. For example, you can switch between multiple HDMI devices or turn the sync box on or off.

You can read the full press release from Signify below. You can order the Philips Hue HDMI Sync Box on Amazon, though it’s currently out of stock. You can place the order and it’ll ship once it’s available.

