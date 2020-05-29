Apple’s previous-generation 13-inch MacBook Pro is $300 off in today’s best deals. You can also save on Apple’s various Magic Keyboards and Eve HomeKit accessories. Hit the jump for all of that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save on Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro

B&H is taking up to $300 off Apple’s 2019 13-inch MacBook Pro. Headlining is the 2.4GHz/8GB/256GB model in both colors for $1,499, which is the full $300 off and a match of our previous mention.

Apple’s 2019 MacBook Pro features a redesigned keyboard, the usual Retina display, Touch Bar and Touch ID features, along with Thunderbolt 3 connectivity and more. Check out our hands-on review for more. It’s a great device for prosumer users looking to create content on-the-go, edit images, and handle tasks above the usual everyday activities.

Apple’s official Magic Keyboards for Mac and latest iPad Pro

Amazon offers the Apple Magic Wireless Keyboard with Numeric Keypad in space gray for $130. As a comparison, it typically sells for $149. Today’s deal is a $19 savings from the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention, as well as an Amazon all-time low.

Rocking the latest iPad Pro? Apple has the 11-inch Magic Keyboard on sale for $290, which is nearly $10 off and matching the best we’ve seen. Notable features here include a refresh keyboard and Apple’s stunning floating-mount for your iPad. It also has integrated USB-C charging and more.

Eve HomeKit power accessories on sale

Amazon offers the Eve HomeKit Light Switch for $39. That’s down from the usual $50 price tag and the second-best offer we’ve tracked in 2020. The Eve Light Switch delivers access to HomeKit control thanks to Bluetooth connectivity and compatibility with Siri. It’s a great way to easily monitor and power on or off your existing lights throughout a space. Not to mention, you can use the app to create automatic schedules and save money along the way. Check out the entire sale here.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Razer Gigantus V2: Hands-on with all sizes from M to 3XL [Video]

Hands-on: Sennheiser GSP 300 Gaming Headphones + Giveaway [Video]

Razer Opus Review: THX-certified wireless ANC headphones for $200 [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: