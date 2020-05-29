Hands-on with Powerbeats Pro in Spring Yellow, Cloud Pink, Lava Red, and Glacier Blue colors

It’s been one year since Beats debuted the awesome Powerbeats Pro totally wireless earphones (reviewed) with AirPods intelligence, and today the lineup is expanding with four new colors. The new colors join Black, Ivory, Navy, and Moss versions, bringing the total color count to eight options.

Here’s what you need to know including a hands-on look at each new color:

Powerbeats Pro adds Spring Yellow, Cloud Pink, Lava Red, and Glacier Blue colors

All four new colors are available starting Tuesday, June 9

Same 9-hour battery life, IPX4 rating, Apple H1 chip with “Hey Siri”

$249 from Apple.com and authorized retailers

Powerbeats Pro originally debuted with a single black option available at launch before the three other launch colors were made available. Beats calls the totally wireless earphones its “best-selling product worldwide.” That’s no surprise considering the initial demand for Powerbeats Pro when black was the only shipping version.

Starting in June, Powerbeats Pro will come in a new collection of brighter colors. The expanded collection will join the recently launched fourth-gen Powerbeats which come in red, black, and white.

Powerbeats Pro informed the major redesign of the all-new Powerbeats that replaced Powerbeats3 for $50 less in March.

Here’s a closer look at the new Powerbeats Pro colors:

The new colors hit stores on June 9, and 9to5Mac has an early hands-on look at each new color:

And here’s each new Powerbeats Pro color during use:

