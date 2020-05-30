Apple TV+ original comedy series ‘Ted Lasso’ to debut in August

- May. 30th 2020 1:51 am PT

Last night, Apple announced its latest original series heading to Apple TV+: ‘Ted Lasso’ starring Jason Sudeikis. The comedy is based on the character of the same name from the viral NBC Sports ads. The show will air on August 14.

The character Ted Lasso is a college football coach from Kansas. He is hired to coach an English football team, naturally having no experience of soccer.

Upcoming TV+ releases include the ‘Dear’ docuseries and the ‘Dads’ documentary film. The Ted Lasso announcement stretches Apple’s announced TV+ schedule into August. Apple TV+ just debuted its first animated comedy, the musical ‘Central Park’ show, to much critical acclaim. Central Park boasts a 93% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The first two episodes of Central Park are available to stream now, with new episodes added weekly.

To get a taste of what to expect from Ted Lasso, here’s one of the old NBC promo spots.

