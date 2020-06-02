PSA: iCloud and other Apple services experiencing downtime

iCloud seems to be down today for some users this evening, at least that’s what people are reporting on Twitter and Apple Support Community.

According to users, iCloud is experiencing an outage when synchronizing data, or even not working at all. Our tests revealed that there’s indeed an issue not only with iCloud, but also with other Apple services — including Sign In with Apple, iCloud Mail, App Store, and Apple Pay.

We’ve checked the official Apple System Status website and the company has confirmed all these issues with iCloud Accounts, iCloud Mail, and iCloud Web Apps.

iCloud Account & Sign In – Issue Today, 6:16 PM – ongoing Some users are affected Users may be unable to sign in.

For now, there’s no workaround for this problem, so if you’ve been affected you’ll probably have to wait until Apple fixes it.

