Camera+ 2 for iOS gains ‘Magic ML’ feature for one-touch intelligent photo improvements

Popular iOS app Camera+ 2 is out today with a nice update that brings a major new feature called “Magic ML.” It uses machine learning to offer one-touch intelligent photo editing in post and can also be used while you’re shooting images.

Here’s how the Camera+ 2 developers describe Magic ML:

Magic ML harnesses the power of machine learning to perform sorcery on your photos. It intelligently analyzes aspects of your photo that could be improved, and picks just the right amount. You can find Magic ML in the Lab, and with one touch, you can improve any and all of your favorite photos. Changes performed by Magic ML are non destructive, so you’ll always be able to check the before and after, and revert back to the original if you wish. You can even take Magic ML edits as a starting point, and once you’ve seen what it came up with, tweak the settings to suit your taste and style.

The new feature is also available to use as a shooting preset while you’re taking photos. You can check out Magic ML in action in the video embedded in the full release notes down below.

Camera+ 2 version 4.0 is available now for iPhone and iPad. For new users, it runs $4.99 on the App Store.

For more in-depth details on the Magic ML feature, check out Camera+ 2’s blog post here.

Full release notes:

Now 10 years after our initial release, we're incredibly proud to introduce you to the latest addition to your toolbox, Magic ML. Now I know what you're thinking. You've already edited all of the photos in your library, what you really want to do is improve your potential photos, pictures you haven't even taken yet. With Magic ML, you can do just that using our new shooting preset, that automagically enhances your photos as you take them. It's easy to go on about how much Magic ML improves every picture and what a great job it does, but we believe a picture is worth a thousand words, and a video has got to be worth a few more right? So we've made a video to show you just how Magic ML works and to show you some of the results it can produce. If you're interested in the technical aspects of how Magic ML works, and what went into making it, check out our blog post: Magic ML: The Making-Of And finally if you love what we're doing, please take a minute to check us out on social media: https://camera.plus/social