iPhones are marked down in Woot’s 1-day sale, plus you can save on all of the latest Beats headphones, and various MacBook Pro models are discounted in today’s best deals. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Woot has a large iPhone promo

Woot is discounting a number of certified refurbished iPhones today. Various models are starting to sell out, so be sure to act quickly if you’re interested. One notable offer available at this time is iPhone 8 from $230. iPhone 8 offers a 4.7-inch Retina display, A11 chip, Touch ID, and a 12MP camera. Woot promises these phones will be in working order with the usual physical wear you’d expect on a “scratch and dent” device. Ships with a 90-day warranty for added peace of mind.

All the latest Beats headphones on sale

Verizon Wireless offers the new Beats Powerbeats Wireless Earphones for $119. Today’s deal is just the second price drop we’ve seen from the usual $150 price tag since these headphones were announced.

The refreshed Powerbeats wireless earbuds offer Apple’s new H1 chip with up to 15-hours of listening time on a single charge. You can also leverage Siri and more, all in one sleek package. We loved them in our hands-on review. You’ll find more models on sale here.

Take up to $600 off Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro

B&H is clearing out previous-generation 13-inch MacBook Pro inventory with up to $600 off various models. Our top pick is the upgraded 2.8GHz/16GB/1TB configuration at $2,099. That’s the full $600 off the original price and the best we’ve tracked to date.

Apple’s 2019 MacBook Pro features a 13-inch Retina display that’s backed by a 2.8GHz Intel Core i7 quad-core processor and Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655. This model in particular sports 16GB worth of RAM and a 1TB solid-state drive. You’ll also find the usual Touch Bar and Touch ID features, alongside four Thunderbolt 3 ports. You can browse through the entire sale here for additional price drops and more.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month.

