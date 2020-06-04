Does your iPhone name show up as just iPhone? Or maybe it has a custom name but you’re ready to shake things up? Follow along for how to change your iPhone’s name.

Your iPhone’s name will show up in a number of places like when sharing to it via AirDrop, viewing iCloud backups, using the Find My app, managing it when connected to your Mac, and more.

To make it easy to identify your device and also to spice things up a little bit, it’s fun to give your iPhone a unique name.

How to change your iPhone name

On your iPhone, head to Settings Tap General > About > Name Tap your current name, delete it, and enter a new one Tap Done

Here’s how the process looks:

Here are a few other places you can change your name on your iPhone:

Apple ID

To change your name that’s associated with your Apple ID:

Head to Settings Tap your name Choose Name, Phone Numbers, Email Now tap your name at the top to change it

Contacts

To change your name or other details on your contact card, head to the Contacts app, and tap yourself at the top of the app, lastly choose Edit in the top right corner and you can make your changes. Tap Done in the top right corner when finished.

Teach Siri how to pronounce names

Another nice option is the ability to teach Siri how to say names correctly. Check out our full tutorial here for how to train Siri on name pronunciation.

