Telegram update for iOS brings video and sticker editing, GIF improvements

Popular messaging service Telegram has launched an update today with a focus on the built-in media editor and improving GIF options.

Five years ago, Telegram released a built-in photo editor for its messaging app. Now it’s expanded that to be a video editor as well as rich support for animated stickers. Telegram detailed the update in a blog post:

You can now enhance video quality automatically in two taps – or manually tweak a dozen parameters, like brightness or saturation, until your inner Kubrick is satisfied. For perfect paintbrush precision, zoom in on photos or videos when drawing on them to get every line just right. Your made-up makeup – or your classmates’ handlebar moustaches – will never look the same.

For the animated sticker improvements, the latest update allows you to add them to any video or photo, and popping an animated sticker on photos converts it into a GIF.

GIFs get some love too in this update:

The GIF panel has been upgraded with a new Trending section and emoji-based tabs that cover the most popular emotions. You won’t ever need to wrestle with words again when looking for Robert Downey Jr. 🙄 We’ve also improved loading times for GIFs in the panel, so you can find that perfect GIF faster. Hold on any GIF you haven’t sent before to save it to your Recent tab for later use.

Finally, folders in Telegram has become more flexible:

If you have many chats and use folders, hold on any chat in the list to add it to one of your folders. This also works for removing chats from folders. Last call for spring cleaning!

