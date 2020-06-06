Podcast of the Week: You’re Wrong About

One of the benefits of technology is that we have the world’s library of information at our fingertips. There are ideas and information we all probably assume we have correct, but what if we don’t? That is why I love the podcast “You’re Wrong About.”

9to5Mac’s Podcast of the Week is a weekly recommendation of a podcast you should add to your subscription list

Mike and Sarah are journalists obsessed with the past. Every week they reconsider an event or person or trend that’s been miscast in the public imagination.

Past episodes included facts about the O.J. Simpson trial, the DC Sniper, why no one went to jail for the 2008 financial crisis, The Beatles, and more. It’s become one of my go-to podcasts for a little fun during the global pandemic, so I highly encourage you to check it out.

You’re Wrong About is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Castro, Overcast, Pocket Casts, or via RSS.

