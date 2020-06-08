Apple Watch and iPhone features and integration promoted in new marketing push

Apple has just launched a new webpage highlighting the integration between iPhone and Apple Watch. Named “iPhone + Apple Watch,” the campaign reinforces the benefits that users get when using both devices together.

The campaign’s webpage is live now and it’s being featured on Apple’s homepage. Here’s how the company describes it:

Get directions on iPhone and a tap on your wrist when you need to turn. Check your heart rate on Apple Watch and track it over the last hour, day, month, or year on iPhone. When you put the two of them together, they add up to so much more.

Handoff-related features are repeatedly highlighted on the webpage, as Apple demonstrates how easy it is to answer calls, play songs, track your health data, and more with Apple Watch. The iPhone, on the other hand, is presented as the device on which you can manage all this content.

One of the examples shown in the campaign is the Apple Card. Users can simply use Apple Watch anywhere to make payments in stores, and then manage the entire transaction history with the iPhone.

Stay on top of your spending. Every time you buy something with Apple Card, you get a notification on your Apple Watch and iPhone about the purchase amount and how much Daily Cash you’ve earned. iPhone keeps your total spending ready to view by week or by month, to help you spot trends and decide if you want to change them.

It’s interesting to note that Apple has used vectors instead of realistic images of the products on the entire page, making it different from the regular Apple Watch and iPhone websites.

You can check the new iPhone + Apple Watch webpage here.

