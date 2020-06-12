‘Originate’ app lets you create AR parallax drawings with your iPhone and iPad

There are several professional art tools available for iPhone and iPad, but sometimes you may just want an app to create something fun. With Originate, which is from the same developer of the Cosmicast app, you can create drawings in parallax and interact with them in AR.

Originate doesn’t have fancy tools or advanced editing options. Instead, you just open the app and start drawing with the tools offered by the native iOS PencilKit. It has a simple but very intuitive interface where you can focus on your art project without distractions.

Users can add up to five layers to each project, which results in the parallax effect when the artwork is finished. If you want to make something more complex than just drawings, Originate allows you to import images from your photo library or iCloud Drive, and it even works with PSD files.

The app offers different types of grid, including square, isometric, and reticule, so you can refine your artwork. When you’re done, you can tap the Play button to enable the parallax mode in which the image moves as you tilt your device. There are many possibilities to make your artwork more fun, as each layer has its own individual motion.

There’s also an option to view your project in AR, which places the parallax image onto any surface using the iPhone and iPad cameras. Everything is synchronized across all your devices through iCloud and you can also export and import projects from other users. On iPad, the app works with a mouse or trackpad for accurate sketching.

Originate is available on the App Store for $7.99 without subscriptions or in-app-purchases.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: