[U: Apple Stores too] Apple begins selling Eero mesh routers after earlier HomeKit update

Apple and Eero are teaming up to sell the mesh networking gear directly through Apple’s Online Store. Eero made the announcement in a blog post today, with the partnership coming after Eero was the first to add HomeKit router support earlier this year.

Update 6/15: Eero has announced that its Wi-Fi products are now available in Apple Stores across the United States, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain. This follows last month’s announcement of availability via the Apple Online Store.

Apple is selling Eero’s complete lineup of mesh networking accessories. This includes the Eero Pro Mesh itself and various different bundles and beacons, alongside the standard Eero Mesh WiFi System. At this point, the products are only available through the Apple Online Store, and it does not appear there are plans to bring Eero gear to physical Apple Stores.

Eero says its products are available through Apple’s Online Store in the United States, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain:

This is an exciting step towards delivering our vision to bring eero to more customers and homes around the world, providing them with a safe and reliable network for their smart home. Today’s announcement follows eero’s support for Apple HomeKit, a key addition to our growing line-up of smart home integrations.

Amazon’s Eero was the first networking company to add support for HomeKit routers, bringing the feature to the Eero and Eero Pro systems. HomeKit routers offer enhanced security for smart home accessories. Apple describes HomeKit router support as adding “more protection to your home accessories by controlling which services and devices they communicate with on your home Wi-Fi network and over the Internet.”

You can check out the full lineup of HomeKit-capable Eero accessories at Apple’s Online Store here. Prices vary slightly between Apple and Amazon, and you can find some refurbished options through Amazon as well.

