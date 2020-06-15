Today’s best deals include the Apple 10.2-inch iPad at $99 off, plus PNY storage is on sale, and B&H has a new Father’s Day sale featuring the latest Macs. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save on 10.2-inch iPad

Amazon is taking up to $99 off Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad. That brings the Wi-Fi 128GB model down to $330, which is a match of our previous mention and the Amazon all-time low price. With a larger 10.2-inch display, Apple Pencil support, and compatibility with smart connector accessories, this is arguably one of the most compelling iPads in Apple’s stable at present. It includes an A10 Fusion chip, 8MP camera, and support for 1080p HD recording.

Amazon’s PNY Gold Box starts at $5

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers PNY storage in a variety of form factors starting at $5. You’ll find a wide range of storage on sale, including various microSD cards, Lightning Flash Drives, and more. Check out the entire sale here.

B&H Father’s Day sale littered with deals

B&H has launched a huge Apple Father’s Day sale this week with deals on MacBook Pro, iPad, various accessories, and much more. The latest 13-inch MacBook Pro with Apple’s refreshed keyboard is $100 off with prices from $1,199. This is in line with previous discounts we’ve mentioned. The latest from Apple delivers 10th generation Intel processors, plus a True Tone Retina display, Touch Bar, and Intel Iris graphics. You’ll find even more deals here.

Twelve South deals from $40

Amazon is currently offering the Twelve South TimePorter Portable Apple Watch Charger for $40. Normally fetching $50, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, comes within $0.10 of the 2020 low, and marks the second-best we’ve seen this year.

Twelve South’s TimePorter aims to make refueling your Apple wearable while away from the nightstand a breeze thanks to its all-in-one design. Centered around a carry case, this accessory opens to stow Watch bands, charging cords, and even a power bank. Shop the rest of the Twelve South deals right here.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

