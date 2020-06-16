Linksys launches $150 MAX-STREAM to bring WiFi 6 to new iPAds and iPhones

First announced back at CES in January, Linksys has expanded its WiFi 6 offerings today with the announcement of the MAX-STREAM AX1800 Mesh WiFi 6 Router. It offers up to 1,700 square feet of coverage, speeds up to 1.8Gbps, and compatibility with other Linksys Velop mesh routers. Importantly it shares WiFi 6 compatibility with Apple’s new iPhones and iPads.

Linksys announced the news in a press release today:

“At Linksys, we believe that WiFi is the foundation of the modern home,” says Kannan Vardarajan, director of product management at Linksys. “We are witnessing a shift in home productivity as more consumers rely on their home network for remote work, virtual healthcare and entertainment, and we’re proud to be offering an affordable, innovative, future-ready solution with the MAX-STREAM AX1800 Mesh WiFi 6 Router (MR7350) for consumers to enjoy today and for years to come.”

Coming in at $150 for a WiFi 6 mesh router is a notable price point with most options on the market running $300+ for a single router.

The MAX-STREAM AX1800 (MR7350) Mesh WiFi 6 Router features four Ethernet ports as well as a USB-A port, making it a great option for use with smart home devices, gaming consoles, and more that will use up multiple hardwired connections.

Offering speeds up to 1.8Gbps (almost 600Mbps from 2.4GHz and 1201 Mbps from 5GHz) it looks like a solid choice for small and medium-sized homes with dual-band coverage up to 1,700 square feet. But of course, you can grab a second one or use another Linksys Velop mesh router to extend coverage for larger spaces.

The AX1800 sits in the Linksys lineup as the more affordable sibling to the AX600 that covers up to 3,000 square feet with a single unit.

The MAX-STREAM AX1800 will be available today priced at $150 direct from Linksys.

