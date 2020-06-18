Apple debuts all-new Apple Developer Forums ahead of WWDC 2020

After taking the Developer Forums offline yesterday, Apple has debuted an all-new version today. The new Apple Developer Forums are available now and come ahead of WWDC 2020 kicking off next week as an all-online event.

Apple first teased the new Developer Forums last week, promising that they would serve as a place for developers to connect with Apple engineers during WWDC:

The all-new Apple Developer Forums will connect the developer community with more than 1,000 Apple engineers to answer questions and engage in technical discussions. Starting the first day of WWDC, anyone can search and view the forum discussions to follow along, and Apple Developer Program members will be able to post their own questions and learn directly from Apple experts.

The new Developer Forums feature a much sleeker design with the ability to easily ask questions, search, view popular topics, and more. When you choose a specific thread, you can view the responses, upvote or downvote, and share with other sources.

Apple has made several enhancements to its developer tools this week. It has updated the Apple Developer app with a macOS version for the first time and revamped the App Store Connect portal with a modern design. All of these enhancements come just a few days before WWDC 2020, which will kick off on Monday, June 22 as a completely online event.

You can visit Apple’s new Developer Forums here. Anyone can search and browse the forums, but only registered developers can ask questions. What do you think of the all-new Apple Developer Forums? Let us know down in the comments!

