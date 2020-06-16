Apple redesigns App Store Connect portal with mobile website ahead of WWDC 2020

Following yesterday’s release of a new update to the Apple Developer app with a macOS version, Apple today revamped the App Store Connect portal with a modern design just a few days before WWDC 2020.

The App Store Connect is the place where developers can manage their iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS apps. From there, they can send new apps to the App Store, upload screenshots, change the app description, read users’ reviews, and more.

Today, Apple has silently redesigned the App Store Connect interface with a fresh new look. The portal was quite similar to the old iCloud website, with a colorful gradient background and thinner fonts. Apple got rid of the colored background a while ago, and now other parts of the App Store Connect follows the latest guidelines from Apple with bold text and less colors.

What’s more remarkable is that the App Store Connect website is finally ready for mobile devices. The website was nearly unusable on the iPhone, and it had some problems with the iPad as well. Apple offers an App Store Connect app for iOS, but it doesn’t have all the options available on the website, so today’s update is more than great for developers.

It’s interesting to see that Apple is working to enhance developers experience ahead of WWDC 2020, which will take place next Monday, June 22.

