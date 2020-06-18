Apple’s latest MacBook Air headlines today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break at $100 off, plus deals on iPad Air, and Ring Video Doorbell Pro. Hit the jump for all that and more.

Apple’s MacBook Air from $899

Amazon is now taking $100 off various 13-inch MacBook Air models. Deals start at $899 and you’ll find the upgraded 512GB marked down as well. Today’s deal is $1 less than our previous mention and a match of the best we’ve tracked.

Notable features here include a 13-inch Retina display, a refreshed Magic Keyboard, and the 10th generation Intel Core i3 processor along with 256GB of storage or more. It’s a great machine for tackling various tasks, content creation, and more. Learn more in our hands-on review.

iPad Air is $99 off

Amazon is offering Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Air Wi-Fi 256GB in silver for $550. Price reflected at checkout. As a comparison, that’s a $99 savings from the regular going rate and a match of the Amazon all-time low for this model. Today’s deal is also in-line with our previous mention as well.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro drops to $119

Today only, Woot offers the certified refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $119. That’s down from the original $250 price tag and our previous $170 new condition mention.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro offers full 1080p HD video feed of all your front porch happenings. With packages arriving daily, this is a great way to keep an eye on your deliveries and more. It works in conjunction with Amazon’s Echo lineup, including its display-focused devices, allowing users to easily check-in on Ring Video Doorbell Pro. Includes the option for two-way communication via the built-in speaker and microphone. Includes a 1-year warranty.

