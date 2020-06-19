Friday’s best deals include iPhones from $150 at Woot, plus Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro gets a big price cut, and Apple Watch Modern Buckle is on sale. Hit the jump for all that and more.

Today’s big iPhone sale starts at $150

Today only, Woot is offering various refurbished iPhone models from $150. You can pick up the iPhone XS from $480. That’s the second-best price we’ve tracked and down from the new condition starting price of $999.

Each device offers a Super Retina display with OLED HDR panels. Inside, you’ll find Apple’s A12 Bionic chip with support for FaceID. There are 12 and 7MP cameras alongside support for wireless charging on the long list of notable specs. 90-day warranty included with purchase.

Apple’s 2018 11-inch iPad Pro with 1TB

Amazon is offering the previous-generation iPad Pro 11-inch 1TB Wi-Fi for $955. That’s over $394 off official pricing, beats previous Amazon offers by $145, and is easily among the best we’ve tracked overall. While not the latest iPad Pro, many agree that this offering is not much different than Apple’s newest model. The 2020 unit sets itself apart by adding 6GB of RAM to all models, but this 1TB option was the only 2018 offering that managed to do the same. It also features a powerful A12X Bionic chip which is renowned for delivering MacBook Pro-like benchmarks.

Apple Watch Modern Buckle Band hits $119

Amazon is offering the Apple Watch 40mm Modern Buckle Band in (PRODUCT) RED for $119. That’s $29 off the typical rate there and is the best offer we’ve tracked.

This Apple Watch band is comprised of top-grain leather that’s “lightly milled and tumbled to maintain its refined texture.” To keep it looking its best for years to come, Apple added a layer of Vectran weave which happens to be the “same material NASA used to make the landing airbags for the Mars rover spacecraft.”

