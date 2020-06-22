Apple debuts new Translate app in iOS 14: on-device translation, 11 languages, more

Apple has just announced at WWDC 2020 that iOS 14 comes with a built-in translator. Apple just announced that iOS 14 comes with a translator, but the company is now expanding this translation feature throughout the system.

iOS 14 includes a new “Translate” app which, as the name suggests, offers a complete translator that works with text and voice. All the translations are processed locally with the Neural Engine, so this feature work even without an internet connection, and it wouldn’t send data to Apple.

Apple says this feature works initially with 11 different languages, with more to come in the future. 9to5Mac first revealed the Translator app based on a leaked build of iOS 14.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: