Apple introduces ‘Teams for Feedback Assistant’ with iOS 14 and macOS Big Sur

With iOS 14 and macOS Big Sur, Apple is introducing a new collaborative “Teams for Feedback Assistant.” Developers who work together can now easily report bugs to Apple on the same project and then check what other members of the team are reporting.

Feedback Assistant is a dedicated portal for developers to report issues with Apple software, including iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS. And now the company has made it easier for enterprise members and developer groups to share feedback during the development process.

Here’s how Apple describes Teams for Feedback Assistant:

You can view, respond to a request, or send a new message to Apple for any feedback in your team. The assignee of a team feedback can download any attachments, close the report, and will receive alerts if there is a request from Apple. Team feedback is assigned to its original filer by default, but you can change the assignment to any other member of your organization that is using Feedback Assistant.

As this is a collaborative tool, the new Teams option for Apple’s Feedback Assistant is only available for members of the Apple Developer Enterprise Program, Apple Business Manager, or Apple School Manager.

Eligible developers will have access to the Teams feature automatically through the Feedback app on iOS 14, Big Sur macOS, or via feedbackassistant.apple.com.

If you’re already running beta software, Apple recently shared an article explaining how developers can properly report bugs they have experienced.

