Apple officially announces virtual CarKey feature to let users unlock and start a car with iPhone

Apple has announced today that the CarKey feature is coming with iOS 14 and also with a new iOS 13 update. CarKey lets you use the iPhone and also the Apple Watch to unlock, lock, and start a car. Users will be able to use CarKey in NFC-compatible cars, as they only need to hold the device near the vehicle to use it as a key.

The pairing process is done through the Wallet app, and then it’s necessary to have the car manufacturer’s app to proceed with the setup. Users must place the iPhone on top of the NFC reader in the car during the initial process, and then CarKey will be available in the Wallet app.

CarKey can be shared with other people via iMessage, such as family members. Apple is working with BMW to likely be the first carmaker to support CarKey.

Users will be able to use CarKey not only with iOS 14, but with an upcoming update to iOS 13. 9to5Mac first revealed CarKey back in February based on iOS 13.4 code.

