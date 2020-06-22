How to watch the WWDC keynote on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and the web

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference kicks off Monday, June 22 at 10 a.m. PT. With this year being the first-ever totally virtual experience for the event, there are more ways than ever to tune in to the livestream from Apple Park. Follow along for how to watch the WWDC keynote on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and the web. You can also watch with the embedded livestream below.

While WWDC20 going all-online means that many will miss out on in-person connections for Apple’s conference this year, there are some positives that come along with the pandemic-forced change, the biggest one being no limit on the number of participants. Anyone around the world can join in on WWDC20 that will feature over 100 developer sessions with Apple engineers, the all-new Apple Developer Forums, and 1-on-1 Developer Labs (by appointment).

With everyone tuning in virtually this year, Apple has made access to the WWDC keynote better than ever, including expanding its Apple Developer app to Mac (formerly the WWDC app). You can watch the livestream just below or check out the range of options…

How to watch the WWDC keynote on iPhone, iPad, Mac, the web

WWDC20 keynote starts at 10 a.m. PT/ 1 p.m PT ET on June 22

Ahead of WWDC kicking off, Apple picked 350 winners for its Swift Student Challenge last week and highlighted six of them and the interesting projects they created. We also got a look at the cool jackets and pins Apple has sent the winners.

For more on WWDC, check out our roundup of everything to expect including a possible iMac refresh and much more. What are you most excited about for WWDC20? Let us know in our poll here and the comments below!

