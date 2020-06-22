iOS 14: Apple keyboard finally adds emoji search

With iOS 14, Apple has finally added an emoji search field to the stock keyboard. Although the UI is still a bit wacky in the initial iOS 14 developer beta, the functionality does work. Now, when you tap on the emoji button in the bottom left of the keyboard, there is a new search field above the row of emoji.

You can then type in a keyword like ‘happy’ and see a strip of emojis that match the corresponding search text. You can then tap on the emoji to insert them into the text you are typing.

Also new in the keyboard department this year, is the support for offline dictation. This should make it much faster to talk to type. Rather than the iPhone transferring data back and forth with a server to transcribe your speech, the transcription can now happen entirely on device.

The current UI will probably be refined by the time iOS 14 ships in the fall. It is a little clunky right now, but that reflects the state of the first developer beta.

