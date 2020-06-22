Today’s top deals center around the new Best Buy WWDC sale, plus Anker has notable price drops from $7, and Apple’s Magic Keyboard for iPad is discounted. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Best Buy WWDC sale is now live

Best Buy is kicking off the week with a new 4-day WWDC sale in celebration of Apple’s big event. You’ll find a wide range of price drops on the latest MacBooks and iPads, plus deals on HomePod, accessories, and more. Some of which are currently being matched at Amazon, as well.

Apple’s new 13-inch MacBook Pro is up to $199 off with deals from $1,200 at Amazon. That’s a match of our previous mention and the best we’ve seen so far. Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro sports the new redesigned keyboard everyone has been desiring, alongside an ultra-portable design and more.

Anker’s new sale starts at $7

This week’s Anker WWDC sale arrives with a fresh batch of discounts via its Amazon storefront. Headlining is the 100W PowerPort Atom PD 4 at $80. That’s down $20 from the regular going rate and a match of the best price we’ve seen to date. As noted in our hands-on review, the PowerPort Atom is a multi-functional powerhouse that’s made for charging in 2020. Notable features here include two 2.4A USB-A ports, along with full 100W support, across dual USB-C ports. That makes it a suitable companion for the latest iPads and MacBooks from Apple. It’s a great option to have on your desk if you need to power-up multiple devices at once.

Apple’s new Magic Keyboard is $330

Amazon offers the new Apple Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $330. As a comparison, it typically goes for $349. We’ve seen it drop to this price once before and it quickly sold out at that discounted rate.

The latest creation from Apple delivers a premium typing experience on the 2020 iPad Pro. A beautiful design, beloved keys, and the ability to customize the angle as needed make it a must-have companion to the latest iPad Pro. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Hands-on: Elgato intros new Wave:3 Streaming Mic [Giveaway, Video]

EarFun Free Review: Wireless earbuds packed with features for just $50 [Video]

Moshi IonGo 5K Duo Review: Lightning and USB-C in a stylish package [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: