New AirPods features: automatic switching between devices, spatial audio for AirPods Pro

Apple is upgrading AirPods with new automatic switching modes and a spatial audio experience for AirPods Pro owners.
With iOS 14, AirPods will automatically connect to the device that you are currently using. If you are watching a movie on your iPad, and you accept a call on your phone, the AirPods come along automatically.
Spatial audio for AirPods Pro is a simulated surround experience through the earbuds, using directional audio algorithms. Spatial audio will activate automatically when you watch content with Dolby 5.1 or 7.1 surround sound audio tracks.
These features will be enabled when connected to Apple devices running the new operating systems.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel