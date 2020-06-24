Apple debuts SF Symbols 2 app with new symbols and resources for developers

During WWDC last year, Apple introduced a brand new set of configurable symbols and a companion macOS app called SF Symbols. Following that introduction, Apple has released SF Symbols 2 in conjunction with WWDC 2020 with over 750 new symbols and more.

The configurable symbols included in the SF Symbols app are designed to integrate with Apple’s system font, San Francisco. The symbols can be used across iOS 14, watchOS 7, macOS Big Sur, and tvOS 14.

Here’s what’s new in SF Symbols 2 this year, Apple says:

750+ New Symbols – SF Symbols 2 features over 750 new symbols, including devices, health, transportation symbols, and more. These new symbols are available in apps running the beta versions of iOS 14, iPadOS 14, or macOS Big Sur.

Multicolor Symbols – Over 150 preconfigured, multicolor symbols that adapt dynamically with Apple platform system colors.

Refined optical alignment- Negative side margins are now supported both natively and in custom symbols, enabling greater control over horizontal alignment.

Improved localization – New, localized variants of symbols for both Right-to-Left writing systems as well as script-specific symbols for Arabic, Devanagari and Hebrew.

App Enhancements – Organize symbols into custom collections and view symbol metadata including localization and OS availability in a new inspector panel.

Apple says that some symbols should be used as-is, and provides a list of guidelines and symbols that cannot be customized. You can download the Mac app here from Apple’s developer webpage.

