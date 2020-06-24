Apple’s official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases on sale in today’s best deals, plus Spigen Apple Watch bands, more

Wednesday’s best deals include notable discounts on all of Apple’s official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases, plus rare savings on Spigen Apple Watch bands, and Anker is back with a new sale. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases discounted

Amazon is discounting a number of official iPhone cases with prices starting at $28. While we have seen these cases as low as $25 once before, today’s discounts are more in-line with the best we typically see throughout the year. You can check out the entire sale here for more.

Rare savings on Spigen Apple Watch bands

Spigen’s Amazon storefront is offering a handful of notable price drops on its Apple Watch accessories. Headlining is the Air Fit Sport Band in both 38/40mm or 42/44mm sizes for $7. That’s a $7 savings from the regular going rate and the best we’ve seen all-time. This sport band offers an affordable alternative to other options on the market with a soft silicone design that adjusts easily to fit your wrist. You’ll find even more deals right here.

Anker discounts its popular dual Qi charging pads, more

AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering a new batch of deals today that’s headlined by the PowerWave 10 Dual Qi Pad for $36. That’s down from the usual $50 price tag and the second-best offer we’ve tracked to date. Anker’s PowerWave 10 delivers two Qi charging pads with up to 7.5W speeds. It’s an ideal nightstand solution for powering up multiple devices, such as an iPhone and AirPods. Its sleek design won’t take up too much room, either, which is great.

