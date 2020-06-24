Photos: Apple to ship new 20 W power adapter with iPhone 12

- Jun. 24th 2020 2:22 am PT

The iPhone 11 Pro comes with an 18 W USB-C power adapter, but the cheaper iPhone 11 still only comes with the 5 W charger.

For at least some models of the iPhone 12, it now appears Apple is upgrading the power adapter to a new 20 W USB-C adapter. The photos were posted today by leaker Mr white on Twitter.

There are going to be four models of iPhone 12, a new 5.4-inch screen size, two 6.1-inch models and a high-end 6.7-inch ‘Max’. We believe one of the 6.1-inch phones and the 6.7-inch phones will feature the triple-camera and LiDAR scanner system, so these are probably the new ‘Pro’ models.

It is unclear if the 20 W power adapter will once again be Pro exclusive, or if Apple will add fast charging power adapters to the full iPhone lineup this year. The iPhone 11 Pro was the first time Apple shipped higher wattage chargers with power delivery, including a Lightning to USB-C port.

On a related note, Apple is not expected to include earbuds in the iPhone 12 box this year.

