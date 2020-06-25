Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- iOS 14 and tvOS 14 bring all-new Game Center, expanded Xbox and Playstation controller capabilities
- iOS 14: Shortcuts gains new automation triggers, Apple Watch app, folders, more
- watchOS 7 adds Battery Health Management and Announce Messages with Siri to Apple Watch
- iOS 14 adds new AirPods optimized charging feature to reduce battery aging
- iOS 14: HealthKit expands ECGs with new API, new symptom tracking and mobility types
