9to5Mac Happy Hour 283: WWDC 2020 impressions: iOS 14, watchOS 7, macOS Big Sur and tvOS 14

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss Apple’s major WWDC 2020 keynote, including what’s new in iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, macOS Big Sur, and tvOS 14.
Here’s the live stream for today’s episode starting at 4 p.m. ET (or the video after 5 p.m. ET):
Stories:
- Everything Apple announced in its WWDC keynote: iOS 14, Apple Silicon, macOS 11 Big Sur, more
- Apple unveils iOS 14 with new home screen design, widgets, picture in picture, more
- watchOS 7 for Apple Watch: Sleep tracking, face sharing, new workouts including dance, hand washing detection, more
- Apple announces Mac architecture transition from Intel to its own ARM chips, offers emulation path
