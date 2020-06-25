Today’s best deals include iPad mini 5 at $50 off, plus up to $300 off Mac mini, and notable price drops on third-party Apple Watch bands. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Shave $50 off Apple’s iPad mini 5

Amazon is now taking $50 off iPad mini 5 256GB models, including both Wi-Fi and Cellular configurations. That’s a match of our previous mention and the best we can currently find. We’ve seen it drop further just once before in 2020.

Save up to $300 on Apple’s 2018 Mac mini

B&H is currently taking up to $300 off Apple’s 2018 Mac mini with some configurations being matched at Amazon. One standout is the entry-level i3/8GB/128GB model at $648. Good for a $151 discount from its original going rate, today’s offer is $1 under our previous mention and a new Amazon all-time low. Apple’s compact Mac delivers desktop performance with four Thunderbolt 3 ports, as well as two USB 3.1 Type A slots, HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, and more. It’s a more than capable workstation machine for creative tasks and the like, or versatile enough to leverage as a Plex server.

Get three Apple Watch sport bands

Amazon offers a 3-pack of Idon Sport Apple Watch Bands in a variety of sizes and colors for $10. That’s up to 33% off the regular going rate and the best offer we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re not ready to shell out $49 or more for Apple’s official sport bands, going this route is a great way to score new styles for less. These bands are compatible with all Apple Watch models.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month.

