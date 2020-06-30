Apple TV app on LG smart TVs adds support for Dolby Atmos

Apple has released the Apple TV app on many different platforms, and is adding Sony and Vizio smart TVs later this summer, but the exact feature compatibility varies widely across each version of the TV app. This week, the Apple TV app for LG smart TVs has addressed one of its shortcomings.

The TV app for LG smart TVs can now play back content with complete sound fidelity thanks to the addition of Dolby Atmos audio support.

The Apple TV+ subscription service offers most of its content with Dolby Atmos surround sound audio, and now users can enjoy it through their LG smart TV. Previously, access to Atmos required an Apple TV set-top box.

The TV app also allows customers to access the iTunes Store to buy or rent movies featuring Atmos soundtracks.

Of course, you’ll need an Atmos soundbar to benefit. The TV app itself is available on newer LG smart TVs.

