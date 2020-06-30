Apple TV app on LG smart TVs adds support for Dolby Atmos

- Jun. 30th 2020 2:21 am PT

0

Apple has released the Apple TV app on many different platforms, and is adding Sony and Vizio smart TVs later this summer, but the exact feature compatibility varies widely across each version of the TV app. This week, the Apple TV app for LG smart TVs has addressed one of its shortcomings.

The TV app for LG smart TVs can now play back content with complete sound fidelity thanks to the addition of Dolby Atmos audio support.

The Apple TV+ subscription service offers most of its content with Dolby Atmos surround sound audio, and now users can enjoy it through their LG smart TV. Previously, access to Atmos required an Apple TV set-top box.

The TV app also allows customers to access the iTunes Store to buy or rent movies featuring Atmos soundtracks.

Of course, you’ll need an Atmos soundbar to benefit. The TV app itself is available on newer LG smart TVs.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple July 4 sale Adorama

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

About the Author

Benjamin Mayo's favorite gear

Philips Hue Lights

Philips Hue Lights

The easiest way to get into HomeKit and Apple smart home tech. Great for gifts.
iPhone Wireless Charger

iPhone Wireless Charger

Inexpensive, fast, wireless charger for iPhone.