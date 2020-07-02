Early July 4th sales discount HomePod to $200, Apple Watch $169, iPad Pro, and more

Today’s top deals include the Best Buy July 4th sale, along with Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pro, and Satechi’s latest promotion. Hit the jump for all of our top picks from today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Best Buy July 4th sale discounts Apple’s latest offerings

The annual Best Buy July 4th sale is now live with expansive offerings and price drops across just about every category. Amazon is also price matching select offers. Now is a great time to load up on the latest tech from Apple and others, with a number of TVs on sale, smart home accessories, and much more.

One standout is Apple Watch Series 3 from $169. That’s a $30 discount from the regular going rate and a match of the best we’ve seen. You can also save on HomePod, MacBooks, and more. Check out this page for additional details.

Take $249 off Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro

Amazon offers the previous-generation Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 1TB for $1,300. That’s down $449 from the original price and $249 from the regular and a new Amazon all-time low. For further comparison, the similar current-generation model goes for $1,499.

Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro sports a Liquid Retina edge-to-edge display with ProMotion, True Tone, and wide color. Other features include Face ID, 12MP camera, four speakers, and up to 10-hours of battery life, all of which are powered by Apple’s A12X Bionic chip.

Satechi’s July 4th sale takes 20% off

Satechi is celebrating the 4th of July with its latest sale, taking 20% off a selection of wireless charging accessories and more. One highlight is on the Trio Wireless Charging Pad for $96. Down from $120, today’s offer is $6 under our previous mention and matching the all-time low. With the ability to simultaneously refuel three devices at once, this Qi charger can provide up to 7.5W of power to your iPhone. There’s also a dedicated slot for AirPods as well as an integrated Apple Watch charging puck to complete the package.

