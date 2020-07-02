Stacktrace Podcast 090: “Adaptive lightning”

The macOS Big Sur redesign doesn’t mean the end of the world, right? Or does it? John and Rambo discuss the reveal of Apple Silicon, macOS 11, iOS apps coming to the Mac, and much more — all during a recording session stretched out over two days in the middle of a Brazilian lightning storm.
Download MP3
Links
- WWDC by Sundell & Friends
- John’s SwiftUI app prototype
- Swift by Sundell episode with Josh Shaffer and Eliza Block
- “Bring keyboard and mouse gaming to iPad” from WWDC20
Subscribe:
🟠 Overcast
🟢 Spotify
