Stacktrace Podcast 090: “Adaptive lightning”

- Jul. 2nd 2020 9:21 am PT

The macOS Big Sur redesign doesn’t mean the end of the world, right? Or does it? John and Rambo discuss the reveal of Apple Silicon, macOS 11, iOS apps coming to the Mac, and much more — all during a recording session stretched out over two days in the middle of a Brazilian lightning storm.

