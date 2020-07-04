Adorama 4th of July Sale: Up to 65% off MacBook Pro/Air, iPad, accessories, more

The Adorama 4th of July sale is now in full swing. This year’s event features a range of notable discounts including MacBook Pro and MacBook Air configurations, along with a substantial collection of price drops in the smart home and entertainment categories. A series of Mirrorless and DLSR cameras, lenses, drones, headphones, and more are also joining in the celebration this weekend with as much as 65% in savings. Head below for a closer look.

Adorama 4th of July Sale:

This year’s Adorama 4th of July sale, which will only be live through July 5, is split up into several categories including audio, computers, drones, photography, and others. You’ll find hundreds of dollars in savings here on everything from Canon cameras and GoPro gear, to home security products, a wide-range of speakers and headphones, and even a series of wearables. But let’s take a look at the Apple gear up for grabs first.

MacBook Deals:

There are some Apple gear deals in the sale you’ll want browse through including 13- and 16-inch MacBook Air/Pro configurations. While there are several iPad discounts to be had at Adorama right now, including this 512GB 10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular that’s currently listed at $200 off, the most notable offers this weekend are on the MacBooks.

Check out the rest of the ongoing MacBook deals in the Adorama 4th of July sales event right here.

As you might already know, Adorama is also a great source for cameras, accessories to kit them out, drones to capture memories from the air, and plenty of other high-tech Apple gear accessories. This year’s holiday event includes some GoPro gear as well as quite a large collection of photography accessories with as much as $650 in savings. Everything from lens kits and tripods to handheld gimbals and other accessories are on tap, but you’ll also find up to $100 off Canon cameras and a host of mirrorless Fujifilm bundles with particularly steep price drops.

Be sure to take a closer look at everything else in the Adorama 4th of July sale right here. This convenient landing page has some quick links to the various product categories and brands on sale and you’ll find the Featured Deals section here. Remember, everything shuts down on July 5.

