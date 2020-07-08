Apple’s Independent Repair Provider Program expands, over 700 US locations now available for iPhone service

Apple today announced a major expansion of its Independent Repair Provider Program in the US, adding hundreds of new authorized locations. Businesses in Canada and 32 countries in Europe will also be able to sign up for the first time.

The repair program began last fall as a way for more customers to access safe and high-quality iPhone repairs with genuine Apple parts. With many Apple Store locations across the US still closed or reclosed due to COVID-19, access to repair options has become more important than ever before. Apple says 140 independent repair companies have joined the program, which now offers more than 700 US locations:

Since the launch of the Independent Repair Provider Program last fall, there are now over 700 Independent Repair Provider locations across the US providing out-of-warranty service for iPhone. The over 140 new repair businesses participating in the program vary in size and include uBreakiFix, with locations across the US.

According to Apple, businesses participating in the program have access to free training provided by Apple and use the same genuine parts, tools, repair manuals, and diagnostics found at Apple Authorized Service Providers and Apple Stores. To learn if a company participates in the Independent Repair Provider Program, you can visit this page.

Last year, Apple expanded its partnership with Best Buy to offer authorized service at every location in the US. There are now over 5,000 Apple Authorized Service Providers across the globe. With COVID-19 safety on everyone’s mind, Apple notes it has been working with its partners to offer additional mail-in repair options and supporting the network in ways that meet health and safety guidelines.

If you need to schedule an iPhone repair, the best place to start is in the Apple Support app.

