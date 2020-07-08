Stacktrace Podcast 091: “Just check the checkbox”

- Jul. 8th 2020 10:00 am PT

0

After a bit of speculation as to whether or not Apple will ship this year’s iPhone without a charger, John and Rambo go on a deep dive into SwiftUI state management, and discuss various approaches for sharing code between an app and an extension.

Download MP3

Hosts:

Links

Subscribe:

🟣 Apple Podcasts

🟠 Overcast

🟢 Spotify

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Stacktrace

Stacktrace

About the Author