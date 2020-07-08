Stacktrace Podcast 091: “Just check the checkbox”

After a bit of speculation as to whether or not Apple will ship this year’s iPhone without a charger, John and Rambo go on a deep dive into SwiftUI state management, and discuss various approaches for sharing code between an app and an extension.

https://traffic.libsyn.com/secure/stacktrace/EoLBqCwixD_StacktraceEp91.mp3

