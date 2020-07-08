Stacktrace Podcast 091: “Just check the checkbox”

After a bit of speculation as to whether or not Apple will ship this year’s iPhone without a charger, John and Rambo go on a deep dive into SwiftUI state management, and discuss various approaches for sharing code between an app and an extension.
Download MP3
Links
- WWDC by Sundell & Friends
- Kuo: Apple will not include earbuds or charger in iPhone 12 box
- A guide to SwiftUI’s state management system
Subscribe:
🟠 Overcast
🟢 Spotify
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel