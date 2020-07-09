Chevrolet unveils 2021 Corvette Stingray with Wireless CarPlay and wireless iPhone charging

Chevrolet unveiled this week the new 2021 Corvette Stingray, which will be available later this year. In addition to everything that has changed in the newest model, the 2021 Corvette includes Wireless CarPlay support, built-in Qi charger, and other modern features.

If you’re not familiar with CarPlay, it’s a feature available in selected cars that allows you to connect your iPhone to the car’s multimedia system to access iOS apps adapted for use in the vehicle.

Once you connect your iPhone to CarPlay, you can access maps with turn-by-turn navigation, make and answer calls, play songs on streaming services, and more.

While CarPlay can be used wirelessly, most cars require the user to connect the iPhone through a Lightning cable. That’s one aspect where the new 2021 Corvette Stingray stands out from other cars, as it offers Wireless CarPlay support for iPhone users.

As noted by Engadget, the 2021 Corvette Stingray also offers built-in Qi charger for charging your phone wirelessly while you’re not using it. Wireless charging works with iPhone 8 and later. The car also has NFC technology, Android Auto, and support for over-the-air updates.

The new 2021 Corvette Stingray comes at a starting price of $59,995 in the US. You can read more about it on Chevrolet’s website.

Don’t forget to check out our hands-on with the CarPlay changes on iOS 14.

