9to5Mac Happy Hour 285: iOS 14 and macOS Big Sur impressions

This week Zac and Benjamin discuss the iOS 14 public beta, two weeks using macOS Big Sur and the latest OS updates, favorite under-the-radar features so far, and much more.
Sponsored by TextExpander: Visit textexpander.com/podcast and select 9to5Mac Happy Hour to save 20% off your first year!
Sponsored by Griffin: Get Griffin Survivor iPhone SE cases now for 15% offwith code 9TO5SURVIVOR.
Subscribe to receive new episodes every Friday: 🟣 Apple Podcasts 🟠 Overcast 🟢 Spotify
Follow Zac:
Follow Benjamin:
Follow 9to5Mac:
Listen & Subscribe:
Here’s the live stream for today’s episode starting at 4 p.m. ET (or the video after 5 p.m. ET):
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.