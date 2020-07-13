AirPods Pro hit new all-time low price, iPhones from $100, new Anker HomeKit cameras in today’s best deals

Today’s best deals include Apple AirPods Pro at a new all-time low, plus Woot’s 1-day iPhone sale starts at $100, and you can find notable savings on Anker HomeKit accessories. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Today only, AirPods Pro hit new all-time low

Today only, Woot offers Apple’s AirPods Pro for $215. Today’s deal is down from the regular $249 price tag and the best we’ve tracked so far. It’s also $5 less than our previous mention.

AirPods Pro delivers a refreshed take of the popular original version, now featuring active noise cancellation, tapered silicone tips, and a water-resistant design. Apple’s H1 chip ensures you have fast connectivity and up to 24 hours of battery life. Our Jeff Benjamin agreed in his hands-on review, noting that AirPods Pro “sound amazing, they’re uber-portable, come with great battery life, and feature incredible Active Noise Cancellation.”

Woot’s 1-day iPhone sale starts at $100

Today only, Woot is offering various refurbished iPhone models from $100. You can pick up the iPhone XS from $530. That’s the second-best price we’ve tracked and down from the new condition starting price of $999.

Each device offers a Super Retina display with OLED HDR panels. Inside, you’ll find Apple’s A12 Bionic chip with support for FaceID. There are 12 and 7MP cameras alongside support for wireless charging on the long list of notable specs. 90-day warranty included with purchase. Check out the entire sale here.

Anker’s new eufy HomeKit cameras see first discount

Anker’s latest Amazon sale is headlined by its new eufy HomeKit cameras, which are being discounted for the first time. The new eufy Security 2K Indoor Cam is down to $34. That’s down from the usual $40 price tag and a new all-time low. You can pick up the Pan & Tilt 2K model for $42, which is down from the typical $50 going rate.

The latest cameras from Anker offer HomeKit support, making them arguably the most affordable options to bring Siri to your security camera setup. You can count on 2K feeds for both models, while the pan & tilt variety brings motion tracking to the mix.

