Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro is $399 off in today’s best deals, Apple Watch Nike-style bands $6, more

Today’s best deals include Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro at $399 off, Nike-style Apple Watch bands are $6, and you can save on Razer gaming accessories. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro is $399 off

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro from $2,000. Both models are available, however, discounted prices may not be shown until checkout. Today’s deals equate to $300 off in both instances, returning to our previous mentions at Amazon.

There’s up to 1TB worth of SSD storage on this model. You’ll also find the usual four Thunderbolt 3 ports, 16GB worth of RAM, and a redesigned Touch Bar with physical escape and power buttons. Check out our hands-on review for additional details.

Nike-style Apple Watch Bands on sale from $6

Amazon offers various Nike-style Apple Watch bands in different sizes and colors for $6. Regularly up to $9, today’s deal is a match of the Amazon all-time low price on most colors and the best we can find. Ditch the Apple price tag for an affordable Watch band in a handful of colors and designs. You’ll be able to enjoy a sporty look along with the comfort of a silicone band while working out.

Razer Gold Box offers Mac gaming accessories

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering Razer PC and Mac gaming accessories on sale. Our top pick is the Razer BlackWidow Elite Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $103. As a comparison, it originally sold for $170 but trends around $130 these days. This is the second-best 2020 offer we’ve seen at Amazon. Notable features here include a fully mechanical design with green switches that are “tactile and clicky,” along with a full RGB lighting setup, and dedicated media controls.

