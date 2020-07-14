Ulysses 20 writing app brings new dashboard with grammar and style check, outline features, more

Ulysses is a powerful writing and Markdown editor for iPhone, iPad, and Mac, and a new update today brings the app to version 20 with a variety of new features. Ulysses 20 adds an all-new dashboard, revision tools, built-in grammar check, and more.

The new dashboard is available as a sidebar panel on Mac and iPad, continuing the sidebar-focused design that Ulysses has expanded upon for years. In the dashboard, you can see an overview of your current document as well as statistics for things like word count, character count, and reading time.

The dashboard is also home to a new outline navigator feature that allows you to easily examine your text’s structure and navigate directly to elements like headings, links, and annotations. The dashboard also shows you details on attachments, notes, and grammar suggestions.

One of the biggest changes in Ulysses 20 is a new revision mode, which is currently available in the Mac version of the app, but coming to the iOS version of the app later this year. As Ulysses explains it, revision mode consists of two primary functionalities: support for viewing notes, comments, and annotations from other collaborators, as well as advanced grammar and style check.

The advanced grammar and style check is delivered by LanguageTool Plus, a service that is continuously developed by the German software company LanguageTooler. In Ulysses, you can review grammar and style suggestions at once or per category, and choose to apply or ignore the recommendations with ease.

Here are the full release notes for Ulysses 20 on the Mac:

Ulysses 20 introduces the dashboard – a user-configurable sidebar which serves as a statistics panel, a navigator, a comments section, a media overview, and an advanced multilingual text-, style- and grammar checker. Introducing the dashboard with quick access to statistics, navigation and attachments.

Navigation includes headings, comments, media, links and footnotes.

Introducing revision mode, combining in-text annotations and the system’s spell check.

Revision mode also includes an advanced grammar and style check, which offers comprehensive suggestions in well over 20 languages.

And the full release notes for Ulysses 20 on iPhone and iPad:

Ulysses 20 introduces the dashboard – a slide-over/sidebar which serves as a statistics panel, a navigator, a comments section, and a media overview. New: Introducing the dashboard with quick access to statistics, navigation and attachments.

Statistics include counters and reading time, as well as writing goals.

Navigation includes headlines, comments, media, links and footnotes.

Ulysses can be downloaded for free from the App Store and the Mac App Store, but a subscription is required for $5.49 per month or $50 per year.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: