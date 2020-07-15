OmniPlan 4 debuts for Mac with dark mode along with new subscription options for Omni software

The Omni Group is out today with some notable changes to its licensing model as well as the launch of the major new version of OmniPlan 4 for Mac. The release brings new features and UI changes (including support for macOS system-wide dark mode) to the powerful project management software.

First up, OmniPlan 4 is available now for Mac. Here’s how Omni describes it:

OmniPlan 4 introduces exciting new features to track and forecast costs by time interval, set up projects and manage recurring and manual tasks, and more. OmniPlan 4 also now supports new project outline viewing options and task roll-up, plus automatic light/dark mode, and a new file format designed for compatibility with third-party services, like Dropbox and Box.

Another new feature is the “intelligent new cost and effort tracking, for specific items or totals, by month or user-specified time interval, enabling powerful cost and resource forecasting and reporting.”

OmniPlan 4 for Mac is available as a free download with a 14-day trial. After that, there is the traditional licensing option that starts at $199.99 but the company has launched new subscription options today that start from $19.99/month.

And the new subscription plans aren’t just for OmniPlan, they’re available for the full suite of Omni software.

Now, new options for team and personal subscriptions are available in the Omni Group’s online store, which also introduces significantly easier license management for both subscriptions and traditional licenses. With the new online store set-up, customers only have to remember their one account log-in to use all Omni Group apps on all devices, rather than track independent license codes, or personal subscriptions.

You can check out all the new subscription plans for OmniFocus, OmniGraffle, OmniOutliner, and OmniPlan here that start from $4.99/month or $49.99/year.

