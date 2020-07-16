Deals: Latest 13-inch MacBook Pro $150 off, Mac mini 512GB $999, Apple Watch bands, more

Today’s best deals include Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro at $150 off, plus Mac mini at $999, and Apple Watch bands on sale. Hit the jump for more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro gets $150 price drop

Amazon is taking up to $150 off Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro, bringing models like the 2GHz/16GB/1TB configuration down to $1,850. Today’s deals mark the second-best prices we’ve tracked to date.

The latest from Apple delivers 10th generation Intel processors, plus a True Tone Retina display, Touch Bar, and Intel Iris graphics. You’ll get up to 10-hours of battery life alongside the popular redesigned Magic Keyboard. There’s also four Thunderbolt 3 ports available, too.

Mac mini with 512GB of storage offers expansive I/O

B&H offers Apple’s latest Mac mini 3GHz/8GB/512GB for $999. That’s a $100 savings from the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. The latest Mac mini sports an eighth-generation quad-core Intel Core i5 processor, along with speedy SSD storage offering 512GB capacity, and a wide range of I/O including four Thunderbolt 3 ports. You’ll also find Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI output, and USB 3.0 connectivity here.

Outfit your Apple Watch with this stainless steel band

Amazon offers its 42/44mm Stainless Steel Apple Watch Band for $13 in space gray. As a comparison, this model typically goes for around $18, with today’s deal delivering nearly 30% off the regular going rate. Ditch the pricey official Apple Watch bands and go with this third-party alternative, which brings a sleek space gray design to the mix at an affordable price. It comes with extra links, so you can size it to just the right fit, as well.

