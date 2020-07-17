Deals: AirPods Pro back to $215, iPad mini 5 gets $50 discount, AirPlay-enabled TVs, more

AirPods Pro return to $215 in today’s best deals, plus you can save on iPad mini 5, and Sony’s AirPlay-enabled Ultra HDTV. HIt the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s ANC-equipped AirPods Pro

AllDayZip via Rakuten is currently offering Apple’s AirPods Pro for $215. Typically fetching $249, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the second-best price to date and comes within $5 of the all-time low set only once before.

AirPods Pro take everything you love about Apple’s standard true wireless earbuds and bring active noise cancellation into the mix alongside a redesigned case and more. Other notable features here include IPX4 water-resistance, up to 4.5-hours of listening per charge or 24 with the case, and earbud tips that offer a customizable fit. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Latest iPad mini gets $50 discount

Amazon is currently taking $50 off nearly every Apple iPad mini 5 model including Wi-Fi and Cellular configurations. Today’s deal matches the usual 2020 discount we’ve seen and is a return to our previous mention.

Apple’s latest iPad mini delivers an ultra-portable design, 7.9-inch Retina display, and an A12 chip + M12 coprocessor. Touch ID rounds out the list of notable features along with support for Apple Pencil. We heralded its smart form-factor as a defining feature “when portability matters most” in our hands-on review.

Sony’s 65-inch 4K HDR AirPlay 2 TV

Amazon is currently offering the Sony X950G 65-inch AirPlay 2 4K HDR TV for $1,078. Typically fetching $1,400 at retailers like Best Buy, today’s offer is good for a 23% discount and beats the lowest we’ve seen prior by $102. With a 65-inch 4K HDR panel leading the way, this smart TV comes equipped with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit compatibility, as well as Chromecast integration and Alexa support. Console gamers will appreciate its 120Hz refresh rate and built-in smart capabilities offer easy access to popular streaming services, as well. There are also four HDMI ports as well as a single USB slot included.

