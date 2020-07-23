Thursday’s best deals include an Anker accessory sale from $12, Powerbeats3 $70, more

Thursday’s best deals include Anker’s latest iPhone accessory sale from $12, as well as Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones at $70 and a discount on Apple’s Wireless Charging AirPods Case. Hit the jump for all of that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Anker’s latest sale has deals from $12

Today Anker is kicking off another batch of discounted chargers and smartphone accessories via Amazon with prices starting at $12. Our top pick falls to its PowerWave+ Qi Charging Pad at $20. Down from its $30 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 33% discount and matches our previous mention for one of the best to date.

This 2-in-1 charging solution simplifies your nightstand with the ability to refuel both an iPhone and Apple Watch. Its integrated Qi charger can dish out both 10W and 7.5W speeds, and by bringing your own Apple Watch cable, there’s a dedicated dock for enjoying nightstand mode and more. Learn more in our launch coverage.

Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones down at $70

Amazon is now offering the Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones in Defiant Black-Red for $70. Regularly $200 at Best Buy and Target, this set typically sells for between $80 and as much as $120 at Amazon with today’s deal being the lowest price we can find. Walmart is currently charging $79 for comparison.

Featuring simple pairing with Apple’s W1 chip and compatible with both iOS and Android devices, they are sweat- and water-resistant making for ideal workout headphones. Along with a five-minute fast charge that provides an additional hour of playback, you’re looking at 12 hours of battery life plus secure-fit earhooks and more.

Apple’s Wireless Charging AirPods Case for $65

Amazon is offering the Apple Wireless Charging Case for AirPods for $65. That’s nearly 20% off official pricing and is within $4 of the best 2020 offer we have tracked. If you’ve begun to adopt wireless charging, now is a prime opportunity to upgrade your AirPods. This add-on accessory is compatible with both first- and second-generation AirPods, allowing you to upgrade or replenish a case that’s performance has diminished over time. It can be used with a Qi-compatible charging mat or Lightning connector, ensuring you’re ready in either scenario.

