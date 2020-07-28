Powerful task manager Due gets major Mac update with new UI, bulk editing, Dark Mode support, more

Popular task manager Due is out with a big Mac update today that brings a number of valuable updates to the robust software. Headlining features include an all-new look, fresh themes, Dark Mode support, improved intelligent date parsing, menu bar mode, bulk editing, gesture support, and more.

Due was built on the idea of being able to set reminders super quickly with highly customizable reminders and alerts. The Mac version has received a major update today that sees more than eight handy changes and new features.

First up, existing Due users will notice an all-new “fresh and modern” UI that also comes with four new themes. There’s also system-wide Dark Mode support for macOS.

Other neat changes include a new menu bar mode, custom text sizes, collapsible sections, the ability to bulk edit for rescheduling, changing, deleting reminders and more, support for swipe gestures, and more intelligent date parsing that should allow users to “set reminders and reschedule them faster than ever before.”

Due for Mac runs $14.99 from the Mac App Store with the yearly upgrade pass costing $9.99. Due for iPhone and iPad is priced at $6.99 with the annual upgrade going for $4.99.

Full release notes:

What’s New 20.1 Redesigned and reimagined from ground up, Due 20.1 for macOS makes it faster to create, more effortless to manage, in a refined new design. 1. All-New Look, Brand-New Themes Sports a complete new look that is fresh and modern. Features four new themes, dark mode support, and automatic theme switching. 2. Custom Text Sizes Make it easier on your eyes with bigger text size, or see more of your reminders by making text smaller. 3. Collapsible Sections Reminders are automatically organized according to due dates. You can also hide sections you don’t need, making it easier to get to—and focus on—the reminders you need. 4. More Intelligent Date Parsing Setting due dates is fundamental to using Due. Completely reimagined, it is now more intelligent, more intuitive, and offers more choices. Set reminders and reschedule them faster than ever before. 5. Menu Bar Mode You can now attach Due to the menu bar, running it completely as a menu bar app. 6. Bulk Edit Reschedule, mark done, delete, change auto snooze or alert sound—en masse. 7. Gestures Mark your reminders complete, reset your timers or delete items using swipe gestures. 8. And More… Create multi-line reminders, set dates manually with a dedicated date-time picker, set custom alerts more quickly with search.

